Escape From New York Is Reportedly Getting A Reboot From The Creative Team Behind 2022's Scream

Filmmaker John Carpenter has become an acclaimed figure in Hollywood for a number of films, including "Halloween," "The Thing," and "The Fog." The success of his films has led to a number of other filmmakers trying to replicate his work, with "The Fog" being remade in 2005, and "The Thing" getting a prequel in 2011. "Halloween" has gotten both, with the latest entry in the franchise, "Halloween Ends," being released in 2022.

Among Carpenter's most famous works is the 1981 action film "Escape From New York." The film revolved around a dystopian future where New York had become a maximum security prison. After Air Force One, carrying the US President (Donald Pleasance), crashes within its walls, the government sends in a hardened criminal — played by longtime Carpenter collaborator Kurt Russell — to rescue him.

News has now emerged that "Escape From New York" will be the latest film from Carpenter to get the reboot treatment, with the creative team behind the 2022 horror entry "Scream" spearheading it. Here's what we know so far.