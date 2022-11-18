Steven Spielberg's New Bullitt Movie Has Reportedly Tapped Bradley Cooper To Star
Steven Spielberg, one of Hollywood's most famous directors, is already working on his next project following his semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama, "The Fabelmans." This comes hot off the heels of 2021's "West Side Story," which received seven Oscar nominations, proving the director's still got it.
As reported by Deadline in February, the new film will be an original story (rather than a remake) based on the character Frank Bullitt from the 1968 action thriller "Bullitt" (Steve McQueen, in one of his most iconic roles), which follows a San Francisco cop who is tracking down a mob kingpin who killed his witness. The classic film is also notable for its now-iconic car chase scene. Plot details for the new film, which will be for Warner Bros., are currently under wraps, but it will be executive produced by McQueen's son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly. However, we do have one major detail confirmed: its star.
Bradley Cooper will reportedly play Frank Bullitt
As reported by Deadline, Bradley Cooper has signed on to star as Frank Bullitt in Steven Spielberg's currently untitled "Bullitt" project. Cooper will also act as producer on the film alongside Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger.
A collaboration between Cooper and Spielberg has been a long time coming. They had been wanting to work together in a director-actor endeavor ever since Spielberg almost directed the Cooper-led "American Sniper," released in 2014 (after Spielberg passed on the project, Clint Eastwood stepped in as director).
However, this will be their second producing project together following the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro," which Cooper stars in, produced, co-wrote, and directed. Spielberg, who had been working on the project for years, nearly directed "Maestro" himself but decided to hand Cooper the reins after the success of "A Star Is Born." Stay tuned for more details about Spielberg's "Bullitt" project.