Steven Spielberg's New Bullitt Movie Has Reportedly Tapped Bradley Cooper To Star

Steven Spielberg, one of Hollywood's most famous directors, is already working on his next project following his semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama, "The Fabelmans." This comes hot off the heels of 2021's "West Side Story," which received seven Oscar nominations, proving the director's still got it.

As reported by Deadline in February, the new film will be an original story (rather than a remake) based on the character Frank Bullitt from the 1968 action thriller "Bullitt" (Steve McQueen, in one of his most iconic roles), which follows a San Francisco cop who is tracking down a mob kingpin who killed his witness. The classic film is also notable for its now-iconic car chase scene. Plot details for the new film, which will be for Warner Bros., are currently under wraps, but it will be executive produced by McQueen's son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly. However, we do have one major detail confirmed: its star.