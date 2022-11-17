Chris Hemsworth Is Open To Another Thor Outing But Would Expect It To Be His Last

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed dramatically post-Phase Three, especially when it comes to the hero roster. Numerous names have introduced themselves on screens big and small, carrying the franchise into the future while the old guard recedes further and further into the past. With Phase Five on the horizon, only a few of the original six Avengers are still fighting the good fight. Although, based on recent media, Clint "Hawkeye" Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Bruce "Hulk" Banner (Mark Ruffalo) seem to be moving away from the superhero lifestyle and toward retirement.

And then there's Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

At the time of this writing, the God of Thunder is the only original Avenger to get a fourth movie, that being "Thor: Love and Thunder" from director Taika Waititi. The follow-up to "Thor: Ragnarok" premiered in the summer of 2022, and despite bringing Hemsworth back alongside Natalie Portman as Jane Foster — aka the Mighty Thor –, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Waititi as Korg against Gorr the God-Butcher (Christian Bale), the film didn't exactly impress. It did somewhat ok critically and made a good amount of money, but more seem to dislike this "Thor" franchise entry than enjoy it.

In the wake of "Love and Thunder," many have wondered what Thor's future in the MCU looks like. While Chris Hemsworth isn't opposed to returning to the role, he expects his next Thor performance to be his last.