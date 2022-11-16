The Devastating Death Of Hogan's Heroes Star Robert Clary

Before taking on his "Hogan's Heroes" role, Clary had a brief film career; he appeared in "A New Kind of Love" with Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, "Ten Tall Men," and "Thief of Damascus" before becoming LeBeau. When interviewed by The Television Academy for their Foundation Interviews series and asked what made the character special, he said "cuteness" and chuckled. "That's what it was, that's the difference. Here's a Frenchman with a very thick, fake French accent, and he's cute!" he said. Clary also stressed that his own war experience was quite different from what LeBeau lived through.

That cuteness was something Clary would try to shed as his career expanded beyond the bounds of his star-making sitcom. He would appear in 1975's "The Hindenburg" as a French acrobat, but could not seem to shake that descriptor. "I have a huge stamp on my name. it says in big letters 'TINY FRENCHMAN,'" he said in his autobiography, per The Tablet. After "Hogan's Heroes" shuttered, Clary would go on to act in several soap operas, most notably as Robert LeClair on "Days of Our Lives," where he appeared in over 500 episodes, per IMDb.

When asked by an interviewer for the Television Academy how he'd like to be remembered, he said, "I don't care. I really mean that. I really don't care. They will remember me as a nice person? Fine. Remember me as a dirty Jew? Fine. I don't care because I won't be here. I'm not going to worry about it. ... When I'm dead, I'm dead, who cares? I'll never know. Nobody's gonna tell me, not even God. Is God going to tell me, 'You know what they're talking about you?!"

Clary is survived by his granddaughter.