George's Dog Scene In George Of The Jungle Proved To Be A CGI Challenge

If you've spent any amount of time online in the past year or so, chances are you've seen an outpouring of love and appreciation for Brendan Fraser. The actor has enjoyed something of a career renaissance (or Brendanaissance, if you will) as of late after spending some time away from the Hollywood spotlight, and those who have adored him for years have come out in full force to remind him of their support. This has included not only supporting his latest endeavors, but taking a look back at those that made him famous decades ago, such as 1997's "George of the Jungle."

While it's far from Fraser's most monetarily successful or critically acclaimed feature, "George of the Jungle" maintains a cult following years after its theatrical run. The chief reason for this is Fraser's lively performance as the titular George: a man who was raised by animals in an African jungle who's absolutely dumbfounded when Ursula Stanhope (Leslie Mann) brings him into the urban jungle that is San Francisco, California. All in all, it's an enjoyable film with loads of laughs and goofy visuals to go around, but as it turns out, making it wasn't all fun and games for those involved.

For instance, bringing George's "dog" to life — an elephant named Shep — in CGI was nothing short of a challenge for the talented folks tasked with making the character a reality.