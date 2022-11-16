Cassian's Closing Moment In Andor Episode 11 Was A Total Gut Punch To Fans

Warning: Spoilers for "Andor" Episode 11.

This week's episode of "Andor" was more emotional than any fans were probably expecting, continuing the show's dark and dramatic tone. Episode 11 gives fans more information on Mon Mothma's (Genevieve O'Reilly) predicament, revealing she's racked up some severe debt. Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) gets stuck in a few dangerous situations, including a tense discussion with Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and a quick battle in space with the Empire.

However, the meat of the episode comes with the revelation of the death of Maarva (Fiona Shaw), Cassian's adoptive mother. Her death takes its toll on Ferrix as she was an influence on many of the citizens. The waterworks begin when B2EMO, the Andor family droid, grieves the loss of Maarva, a mother-like figure for the droid. The dog-like droid refuses to leave the Andor home, even after the insistence of Brasso (Joplin Sibtain).

If you thought the emotions would end there, you are in for a surprise. Episode 11 also rounds out Cassian's (Diego Luna) prison escape, showing the titular character and Melshi (Duncan Pow) getting off Narkina 5 and returning to the beach planet of Niamos. There, Cassian learns of the passing of his mother, and the episode ends, leaving fans heartbroken. The final shot shows Cassian staring off into the sunset on Niamos' beach, alluding to his final scene in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."