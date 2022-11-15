Kevin Smith Is Cooking Up A Sequel To Red State

Kevin Smith knows how to do three things very well — loudmouthed and opinionated characters, comedy, and bizarre horror. Probably best known for movies like "Clerks," "Dogma," and "Mallrats," as well as characters like Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (played by Smith), Smith is a comic book nerd who often likes to take the pulse of America. As mentioned before, besides his comedy endeavors, Smith has also branched into irreverent horror films like "Tusk," "Red State," and "Yoga Hosers."

2011's "Red State" tackled the growing tide of religious fanaticism in the United States. Starring Michael Parks, John Goodman, Stephen Root, Kyle Gallner, Michael Angarano, and Nicholas Braun, "Red State" starts off with three teenagers who think they have been invited to a sex party, but instead find themselves drugged and kidnapped by a bunch of church extremists who plan on executing them for their supposed sins. The movie ends with a rather dramatic shootout after the church members believe that the biblical Rapture has started, though this is eventually revealed to be a prank by a group of locals. Smith had originally intended for the Rapture to actually happen, though this ending was scrapped due to budget concerns, as reported by EW. However, it seems like a sequel to "Red State" might soon be on the horizon, but whether or not its arrival is heralded by an ear-shattering trumpet blast is still unknown.