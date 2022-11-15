The Eminem-Starring Grand Theft Auto Movie You'll Never Get To See

In an era where Hollywood is adapting what seems like every property they can get their hands on, many fans are probably wondering why there has never been a "Grand Theft Auto" movie made, given how it is one of the highest-selling video game franchises out there (via Gamespot). While an interpretation has still yet to grace the silver screen, there was a point in time when moviegoers almost got a "GTA" movie starring international rap superstar Eminem.

There have been many video game flicks, some better than others, and while a solid number of titles have been successful at the box office, translating the console fun into an entertaining cinematic endeavor has always been widely considered to be a tricky business. Just because a franchise does well with gamers or offers a next-level gameplay experience attracting millions of users doesn't mean things are guaranteed to always work out at the box office. But some would argue that a "Grand Theft Auto" feature is a no-brainer. Everything the game has to offer could arguably be turned into a thrilling, action-packed crime drama. Anyone who has played any of the iterations released over the years knows there is plenty of wild mayhem and stellar stories that could make for a worthwhile movie night.

It isn't like Rockstar Games, the makers of the beloved crime-ridden franchise, hasn't gotten offers to bring their property to the big screen. There was even a moment when the controversial Grammy-winning artist was even pitched as a star of a "Grand Theft Auto" motion picture.