Seth Rogen Lands A Deal For His Meta TV Series

Seth Rogen has had a successful and multifaceted career in Hollywood. As a talented comedic actor, he has starred in dozens of quirky, live-action comedy films such as "Superbad," "Pineapple Express," "Knocked Up," and more. Additionally, he has voiced hilarious animated characters for films like "Kung Fu Panda" and "Sausage Party."

However, Seth Rogen is not just an actor; he is a writer, producer, and director as well. Some films Rogen has directed include "This Is the End" and "The Interview," both of which he also acted in. Films where he served as a writer include "Sausage Party," "The Interview," "This Is the End," and more. Rogan has also produced or co-produced many films, including "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (in which he also acted).

Clearly, Seth Rogen has a solid ability to serve multiple different roles within a single project. Fans of his work should be glad to know that Rogen just landed a deal for a new TV series where he will once again serve multiple functions.