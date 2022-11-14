Looper Asks: What's Your Favorite Seinfeld Actor Cameo? - Exclusive Survey

"Seinfeld" had no shortage of one-off characters, especially when the four leads were changing romantic partners as often as their underwear. The show proved to be a good luck charm of sorts, as many unknowns appeared on the sitcom for one episode and ended up having great fortune in the entertainment industry.

Some of the big names who got their early start on "Seinfeld" include Mariska Hargitay, Lauren Graham, Teri Hatcher, Debra Messing, Bryan Cranston, and Megan Mullally, to name a few. The series also featured A-list guest stars who were incredibly well-known at the time, including Llyod Bridges, Bette Middler, Jon Voight, and Marisa Tomei. "Seinfeld" clearly had a way of attracting the Hollywood hotshots, as well as pulling in promising young talent.

We wanted to know which "Seinfeld" guest star, who went on to stardom, serves as fans' favorite cameo in the sitcom. We offered Looper readers six one-off "Seinfeld" actors to choose from, all of who have gone on to do incredible things in the entertainment world.