The Devastating Death Of Days Of Our Lives' John Aniston
John Aniston, the long-time actor on "Days of Our Lives," passed away at the age of 89 on November 11, 2022, as reported by TV Line. According to The Famous People, John Anniston was born Yannis Anastassakis on July 24, 1933, on the island of Crete in Greece. At the age of two, Aniston's family moved to the United States where they opened up a restaurant in Chester, Pennsylvania, and they anglicized their name to the one that Aniston is famous for. Aniston completed a theater degree from Penn State University, and also served in the United States Navy as an intelligence officer.
If his name sounds familiar outside of the world of soap operas, it is because his daughter is actor Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer expressed sadness at her father's passing on Instagram, where she posted a black and white photo of herself and her father, and she captioned the image by writing, "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."
Aniston is best known for his villainous role in Days of Our Lives
As noted by IMDb, John Aniston has 36 acting credits. His first credited role was in 1962 as an unnamed police officer in "87th Precinct." Aniston also appeared in single episodes of "Mission Impossible," "Airwolf," and "That Girl," before gaining far more traction in the entertainment industry with 1980's "Search for Tomorrow," where he appears in 148 episodes. However, what truly catapulted the actor was his role as the scheming villain Victor Kiriakis in "Days Of Our Lives," where he pops up in a staggering 2,888 episodes. He was acknowledged for his body of work in "Days of Our Lives" with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement award in 2022 — as well as a nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series in 2017.
Kiriakis originally started off as a vicious crime lord in "Days Of Our Lives," but after nearly 3,000 episodes, fans were able to see the character as much more than just a one-dimensional villain. Speaking with the Television Academy, Aniston said of his "Days Of Our Lives" character, "He's had five wives. All five have tried to kill him. That says something about him." Over on Twitter, the "Days Of Our Lives" account posted a brief clip of Aniston's character and said of his passing, "Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on." Besides a prolific run on "Days of Our Lives," Aniston has also popped up in "Gilmore Girls," "Mad Men," "Star Trek: Voyager," and "The West Wing."
Aniston is survived by his second wife Sherry Rooney, and his children Jennifer Aniston and Alex Aniston.