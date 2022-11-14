The Devastating Death Of Days Of Our Lives' John Aniston

As noted by IMDb, John Aniston has 36 acting credits. His first credited role was in 1962 as an unnamed police officer in "87th Precinct." Aniston also appeared in single episodes of "Mission Impossible," "Airwolf," and "That Girl," before gaining far more traction in the entertainment industry with 1980's "Search for Tomorrow," where he appears in 148 episodes. However, what truly catapulted the actor was his role as the scheming villain Victor Kiriakis in "Days Of Our Lives," where he pops up in a staggering 2,888 episodes. He was acknowledged for his body of work in "Days of Our Lives" with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement award in 2022 — as well as a nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series in 2017.

Kiriakis originally started off as a vicious crime lord in "Days Of Our Lives," but after nearly 3,000 episodes, fans were able to see the character as much more than just a one-dimensional villain. Speaking with the Television Academy, Aniston said of his "Days Of Our Lives" character, "He's had five wives. All five have tried to kill him. That says something about him." Over on Twitter, the "Days Of Our Lives" account posted a brief clip of Aniston's character and said of his passing, "Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on." Besides a prolific run on "Days of Our Lives," Aniston has also popped up in "Gilmore Girls," "Mad Men," "Star Trek: Voyager," and "The West Wing."

Aniston is survived by his second wife Sherry Rooney, and his children Jennifer Aniston and Alex Aniston.