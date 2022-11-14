The Rock Sounds Off On Black Panther Overtaking Black Adam In Theaters

The opening weekend for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is about to come to a close. So far, the film has been a resounding success. According to The AV Club, the "Black Panther" sequel officially has the biggest November opening of all time. And according to Box Office Mojo, the film has the second-best opening weekend out of every movie released in 2022. It has made $180 million thus far, which follows behind the number one release of the year, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," by only about $7 million. It also usurped a rival DC superhero movie as #1 at the box office, dethroning "Black Adam" after a three-week streak at the top.

The DC and Marvel rivalry has been going on since the dawn of comic books. So far, fan analysis and stats from ticket sales have put Marvel ahead of the game. Now that "Black Adam" is no longer on top, Dwayne Johnson is sounding off on social media about the box office upset.