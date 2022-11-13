The Devastating Death Of Hollywood Hillbillies' Delores Hughes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Delores Hughes, the reality TV show matriarch who became the breakout star of "Hollywood Hillbillies," has died at the age of 76 of heart failure.

The death of Mema, as she's known, was reported to TMZ by her manager, David Weintraub. He told the outlet, "Mema was the greatest, most outspoken 'tell-it-like-it-is' personalities the world had ever seen on TV. I know that she will still be bossing all of us around from heaven."

Hughes died at a hospital in Grayson, Georgia, which is her hometown (per Deadline). She's well-known to fans of the Reelz television show that she starred in with her family, including grandson Michael Kittrell, Michael's aunt Dee Dee Peters, and his uncle "Big" John Cox. The series lasted just 23 episodes from 2014 to 2015 and focused on the clan moving from Georgia to Los Angeles to experience the bright lights of Hollywood.

In a Facebook post from Thursday, her family wrote, "We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the Amazing, Beautiful, Kind Soul of Delores 'Mema' Hughes. Mema passed yesterday 11-9-2022 surrounded by her loving family!"