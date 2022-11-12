Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Worth Watching In 3D?
As possibly the most anticipated blockbuster of the entire year, the question for many viewers regarding "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" isn't whether they should see it or not, but how they should choose to watch it and enjoy its many pause-worthy moments instead. As a major 2022 action-adventure release, it's available in a few different formats, the most significant being its 3D screenings.
Whether you choose to pay the upcharge for a pair of 3D glasses in order to be fully visually immersed in Wakanda and the rest of the eye-popping locales that make up the setting of "Wakanda Forever" probably has a lot to do with your own personal preferences regarding 3D movies. But anyone who's spent a lot of time exploring the third dimension at their local movie theater will tell you not all 3D movies are alike, and there can be big differences in quality between a James Cameron-level bravura 3D showcase like "Avatar" and a hasty post-conversion job designed to squeeze a few bucks out of the box office margins.
Wakanda Forever was not shot in 3D
If you're a purist who's only interested in films shot in native 3D rather than converted to three dimensions during post-production, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is in the latter group. Like most Marvel movies released in the format, the conversion job on "Wakanda Forever" was handled by SDFX Studios, so if you've been underwhelmed by earlier 3D releases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's probably a safe bet that "Wakanda Forever" isn't going to convert you (so to speak).
There's also the actual content of the film to consider. While "Wakanda Forever" does have the expected general proportion of action sequences, it's also a quieter, more character-driven film than the usual MCU spectacle. Remember, this movie is one lavish tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and the themes of grief and loss hang over the entire storyline, so the 3D presentation is less integral to the dramatic whole than it might otherwise be.
Unfortunately, it's also true that the quality of 3D projection can vary immensely from theater to theater, so the look of "Wakanda Forever" in 3D is dependent upon local factors over and above the efforts of the filmmakers. Your tolerance for a dimmer brightness level, the most common complaint regarding sub-par 3D projection, may be an important factor.
The bottom line: unless you're a diehard 3D disciple, it's doubtful that "Wakanda Forever" needs to be seen in the format.