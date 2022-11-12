Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Worth Watching In 3D?

If you're a purist who's only interested in films shot in native 3D rather than converted to three dimensions during post-production, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is in the latter group. Like most Marvel movies released in the format, the conversion job on "Wakanda Forever" was handled by SDFX Studios, so if you've been underwhelmed by earlier 3D releases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's probably a safe bet that "Wakanda Forever" isn't going to convert you (so to speak).

There's also the actual content of the film to consider. While "Wakanda Forever" does have the expected general proportion of action sequences, it's also a quieter, more character-driven film than the usual MCU spectacle. Remember, this movie is one lavish tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and the themes of grief and loss hang over the entire storyline, so the 3D presentation is less integral to the dramatic whole than it might otherwise be.

Unfortunately, it's also true that the quality of 3D projection can vary immensely from theater to theater, so the look of "Wakanda Forever" in 3D is dependent upon local factors over and above the efforts of the filmmakers. Your tolerance for a dimmer brightness level, the most common complaint regarding sub-par 3D projection, may be an important factor.

The bottom line: unless you're a diehard 3D disciple, it's doubtful that "Wakanda Forever" needs to be seen in the format.