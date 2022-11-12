Marvel Fans All Agree That Wakanda Forever Absolutely Nailed Namor's Characterization

Namor has always been somewhat of a loose cannon in Marvel comics, and it looks like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is keeping up with that aspect of the character. Within the aforementioned movie, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) hails from Talokan, which is an underwater city that borrows heavily from pre-Colombian Central American civilizations. Namor's background history is changed in the movie from his comic book counterpart, and he's essentially one of the first mutants in the MCU due to his mother ingesting a vibranium-laced herb at the time of her pregnancy. This herb allows Namor's compatriots to survive underwater while also granting him super strength, physical resistance, and the ability to fly on account of his winged feet.

Worshipped as a god, Namor is primarily motivated by his intense love of his homeland. Of course, being considered a god probably helps to cement his adoration of Talokan, and he will do whatever it takes to make sure that his country stays safe. As such, Namor has no problems with aggression and murder when it comes to the protection of Talokan, which is one of the reasons why Namor soon finds himself coming to blows with Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Wakanda. Both Talokan and Wakanda possess vast reserves of vibranium, which has helped catapult their respective civilizations from a technological standpoint, but it can also put a target on their backs. Now that "Wakanda Forever" has premiered, it seems like several comic fans are pointing out that Namor is an absolutely perfect representation of his comic iteration, but why?