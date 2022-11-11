Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels Suits Have Fans Seeing The Predator (But In A Bad Way)

Contains minor spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

For new viewers going into "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" blind, the matter of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman)'s successor as its titular hero looms large over the early events of the film. That said, the first "Black Panther" introduces a large cast of heroes like Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), and the continuations of their stories are integral to "Wakanda Forever" too.

In "Black Panther," Okoye (Danai Gurira) is the head of the Dora Milaje, a team of powerful warriors. "Wakanda Forever" then shakes up her role in the Dora Milaje, briefly sending her away from the team she once led, before Shuri (Letitia Wright) urges her to return. When Okoye rejoins the Dora Milaje, Shuri provides her, in addition to Aneka (Michaela Coel) and Ayo (Florence Kasumba), with new combat suits. To viewers familiar with Marvel comics, the three Dora Milaje members donning these suits constitutes an Easter egg in "Wakanda Forever," introducing the Midnight Angels to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Okoye's future is something of an unanswered question at the end of "Wakanda Forever," her status as a Midnight Angel looks to be a permanent addition to her character. For some fans, however, this might not be an altogether good thing, as numerous users online have compared the Midnight Angel suits unflatteringly to the Predator from the "Predator" film franchise.