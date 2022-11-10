Luke Evans Needs Some Christmas Spirit In The Trailer For Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

It's almost Thanksgiving, which means it's time for the trailers to come out for all the new Christmas movies that are being released this season. Although some people enjoy watching the same classic Christmas movies each year, others like to check out what types of new holiday movies filmmakers come up with.

In addition to brand-new stories, a new adaptation of a beloved Christmas tale is coming to Netflix this December. Charles Dickens' 1843 novel "A Christmas Carol" has already been adapted for the screen numerous times, in both live-action and animated versions. There have even been crossover "A Christmas Carol" adaptations made, where characters from a different franchise play characters from "A Christmas Carol," such as "Mickey's Christmas Carol" from 1983 and "The Muppet Christmas Carol" from 1992.

As with any good source story, a new spin is added to "A Christmas Carol" each time it is adapted. Netflix is releasing the new animated film, "Scrooge: A Christmas Carol," on December 2, and in the trailer, Luke Evans brings the grumpy icon to life.