Inu-Oh Director Masaaki Yuasa's Favorite Recent Anime Is Another Musical - Exclusive

"Inu-Oh," the latest anime from Masaaki Yuasa, is about noh performers who essentially act as rock stars. Large chunks of the movie consist of elaborate high-energy concert sequences, and as such could be considered a musical, albeit not a traditional "breaking into song out of nowhere" musical. It feels as if Yuasa has been building up to a musical such as this with all of the music-focused sequences throughout his career. His previous films "Lu Over the Wall" and "The Night is Short, Walk on Girl" both contained song-and-dance numbers, while his Netflix series "Devilman Crybaby" and "Japan Sinks: 2020" used rap to deliver exposition or express the characters' emotions.

Looper got the chance to speak with Yuasa in an exclusive interview in advance of GKIDS' release of "Inu-Oh" on home video and digital platforms in the United States. We asked him about his favorite anime or movies from other directors in the past few years. Given his love of music in animation, it's not a shocker that one of his favorite anime movies of recent times is also a musical.