Which Jackass Stunt Went Over The Line? Here's What Fans Say - Looper Survey

"Jackass" was born more than two decades ago from the more primitive corners of the minds of Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine, and the franchise eventually grew beyond the three original seasons on MTV to include several spinoffs, feature films, and video games. Jonze told Maxim that "Jackass" had little in the way of intended direction other than to go as far out into the unexplored wilderness of television as it could.

"We thought, 'We'll have 22 minutes on TV every week to do whatever we want. We can do anything. Let's not underestimate what 'anything' is."

"Anything" turned out to include Knoxville himself serving as the test target for an array of personal self-defense products and sharing a kids' ball pit with an anaconda, as well as Steve-O putting a fish hook through his cheek and casting himself out as bait (via Alternative Press). But of all the dangerous and foolish stunts and pranks that Knoxville and company pulled in the various "Jackass" chapters, which ones did fans think went over the line?