Even Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Gets Surprised On Occasion By The Series' Deep-Cut Star Wars Easter Eggs

While other live-action "Star Wars" Disney+ efforts like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett" have been your typical action-packed, galaxy-hopping adventures, "Andor" hasn't followed the same formula. Instead, the series has taken a more thoughtful, meticulous approach to storytelling in a galaxy far, far away. As it has shown Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) go from a lowly Imperial citizen to a wrongfully imprisoned prisoner, it has also touched on the origins of the Rebel Alliance, revealing the various operatives who are trying to build it from the ground up and how they find the resources to do so.

In telling this narrative that resembles more of a political drama than "Star Wars" — which isn't to say that the saga doesn't have a history of political allegory — "Andor" hasn't gone out of its way to reference other pieces of media in the form of cameos or overtly nod to previous films and TV shows. Although, it does have its fair share of Easter eggs, and the ones that it has showcased so far are some of the deepest-cut ones we've ever seen on the small screen. In fact, even "Andor" showrunner Tony Gilroy has admitted that some of them have caught him by surprise.

Despite his status as one of the driving creative forces behind "Andor," here's why Gilroy is so shocked by some of the Easter eggs hidden within it.