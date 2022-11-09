Guillermo Del Toro Shares CGI Test Footage From His Unmade At The Mountains Of Madness Adaptation

Several years ago, modern-day horror savant Guillermo del Toro came very close to making a feature film based on an H.P. Lovecraft novella called "At the Mountains of Madness." If the makers of "The Thing" had a horror movie baby with Lovecraft himself, "At the Mountains of Madness" would be that deadly, terrifying baby.

Sadly, the project never got very far off the ground. Between James Cameron and Tom Cruise getting involved, along with the movie studio demanding a PG-13 rating (clearly, the executives making these decisions have no idea who H.P. Lovecraft is), there was no way to reconcile del Toro's vision with the changes the studio wanted to make in order to assure profitability. So the film will forever reside in the cemetery of movie projects that the public will never get to see.

Or will it? We've covered before how del Toro's been harboring regrets. Last year, on "The Kingscast" podcast, Guillermo del Toro spoke about a legendary project ("At the Mountains of Madness") that he wanted to revisit. On top of that, del Toro just dropped some CGI test footage for his fans on social media. Is del Toro just feeling nostalgic, or is there something more strategic going on behind this "never-before-seen" footage that's currently going viral on social media?