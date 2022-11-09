New Pandoran Musical Instruments Were Designed And Created For Avatar: The Way Of Water

2009's "Avatar" was a game-changer when it hit the big screen, dazzling audiences with innovative filmmaking technology and a story about community, love, and the importance of preserving nature. Director James Cameron's science fiction flick was a critical and financial homerun as well, hence why we haven't seen the last of the Na'vi at the movies. After years in development limbo, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally on its way to cinemas across the globe to entertain moviegoers once again while building on the legacy of its massively successful predecessor.

To bring "The Way of Water" to life, it should come as no surprise that many of the folks who made the first "Avatar" movie such a hit are back. James Cameron is in the director's chair, with the likes of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and more in front of the camera to reprise their respective roles. However, one person who won't have a hand in the long-awaited sequel is composer James Horner, who scored the 2009 film in addition to several other noteworthy Cameron projects and tragically died in a 2015 aviation accident at the age of 61.

Bearing in mind Horner's influence on "Avatar," the composer for "The Way of Water," Simon Franglen, went above and beyond to make the sequel's score something special. He even oversaw the creation of new instruments that stem from the fictional yet fantastical world of Pandora.