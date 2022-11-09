The Sympathizer - What We Know So Far

Whether it's classics like "Platoon" or "Full Metal Jacket" or more contemporary entries like "Da 5 Bloods" or "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," cinema is full of films that have explored the Vietnam war from the perspective of the Americans who fought it. It's much rarer to see an American movie or TV show about the war from the perspective of the Vietnamese–but that's what HBO will be doing with its upcoming series "The Sympathizer."

"The Sympathizer" is equal parts espionage thriller, love story, and sociopolitical commentary. It's based on a debut novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen, who won the Pulitzer Prize for it. It's also a personal story for Nguyen. His parents grew up in North Vietnam, then fled to the South after the Communist takeover in the 1950's. Then, when North Vietnam conquered South Vietnam, Nguyen's family escaped to the United States, like the main character in his novel does. "I wanted to write a novel that was actually entertaining, that people would actually want to read because I knew that I would also be dealing with a lot of very serious political and literary matters," Nguyen told NPR.

A spy thriller that's actually thought-provoking? Sounds like a show that would be right at home on HBO. Here's everything we know so far about "The Sympathizer."