The Devastating Death Of Michael Butler

Michael Butler, the producer of Broadway musicals "Hair," and "Lenny," both of which were adapted into movies, died on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 95, according to Deadline. The news of his death was provided by his attorney on behalf of his surviving family members but no additional details were provided about his demise.

Butler rose to international success in the 1960s when he produced "Hair." The musical defied traditional norms for the format to include various social issues and movements of the era once it premiered on Broadway in 1968, having successfully transferred the theatrical show from the much smaller Shakespeare Free Theatre (via MichaelButler.com).

In addition to his production duties, he also became known as a social activist during the period of the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War. The producer was also a special advisor to Sen. John F. Kennedy before he became U.S. president, as well as to his brother, Sen. Robert Kennedy. "Hair" would go on to score Butler a 1969 Tony Award nomination for best musical, but the prolific musical impresario also branched out into cinema and other ventures throughout his long career.