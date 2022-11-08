The Creel House From Stranger Things Is On The Market For $1.5 Million

"Stranger Things" has given its settings a life of their own; whether it be the nostalgic Starcourt Mall or Hopper's cramped cabin, the series' locations are often as pivotal as the characters. Season 4 is no different — making Hawkins High and Family Video just some of the recognizable properties. Still, Nothing stands out more in the minds of viewers than the Creel House.

The Creel family may have been an unknown factor when the current season began but they quickly became one of the most important people ever to call Hawkins home. Revelations during the 4th season would point to one family member, in particular, being not only a villainous figure but a prominent force in everything that happened until this point.

Creel House itself was shown throughout the season, both in its weathered state and as it looked when the family lived there. The home was also where some of the season's biggest events and reveals took place. Viewers might be delighted or disturbed to know the location is real. Now, it's set to become the ultimate collector's item for die-hard fans of "Stranger Things."