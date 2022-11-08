Netflix Delivers A Creepy Wednesday Tease With The Show's Title Sequence

Since their creation in the late 1930s, cartoonist Charles Addams' Addams family members have been adapted in all kinds of ways. From live-action movies to animation to a stage musical, the likes of Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the Addams clan have prospered no matter the medium. As a result, they're now looked upon as pop culture icons that are recognized and adored the world over. However, it's incredibly uncommon for the Addams family to be split up in a piece of media, but that's not stopping streaming giant Netflix from giving it a shot.

One of the Addams children, the ever-cheerful Wednesday, is about to get a television series all her own. Appropriately titled "Wednesday," the program will follow the lead character — portrayed this time around by Jenna Ortega — as she attends Nevermore Academy. In doing so, she'll attempt to get a handle on her psychic powers while working tirelessly to solve a sprawling mystery that's caused no shortage of bloodshed. Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Tim Burton developed the eight-episode show, which will debut in full on November 23, 2022.

To build some hype for the impending premiere of "Wednesday," Netflix dropped a creepy surprise on its YouTube channel: the series' title sequence.