Sylvester Stallone Describes His New Reality Show As The Ultimate Home Movie

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood after starring in many hit movies during his 53-year career. From "Rambo" to "Rocky" to "The Expendables," the 76-year-old is synonymous with prosperous franchises that he's prone to resurrecting every few years. He's also an accomplished director and screenwriter whose efforts have been recognized by major awards bodies, as evidenced by his best screenplay nomination for "Rocky" in 1977.

That said, Stallone isn't the type of actor who's willing to be stuck in his comfort zone. After all, this is the same performer who's starred in everything from softcore adult movies to Marvel blockbusters. Now, as of this year, he can add reality television to his list of firsts, as he's currently filming a series about his family life for Paramount+.

The veteran actor recently opened up about his decision to become a reality TV star during a recent interview, and he explained why the Paramount+ series is like a home movie.