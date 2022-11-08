Sylvester Stallone Describes His New Reality Show As The Ultimate Home Movie
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood after starring in many hit movies during his 53-year career. From "Rambo" to "Rocky" to "The Expendables," the 76-year-old is synonymous with prosperous franchises that he's prone to resurrecting every few years. He's also an accomplished director and screenwriter whose efforts have been recognized by major awards bodies, as evidenced by his best screenplay nomination for "Rocky" in 1977.
That said, Stallone isn't the type of actor who's willing to be stuck in his comfort zone. After all, this is the same performer who's starred in everything from softcore adult movies to Marvel blockbusters. Now, as of this year, he can add reality television to his list of firsts, as he's currently filming a series about his family life for Paramount+.
The veteran actor recently opened up about his decision to become a reality TV star during a recent interview, and he explained why the Paramount+ series is like a home movie.
Sylvester Stallone's reality show will be truthful
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he decided to make a reality series in order to hang out with his family. The actor explained that he regrets not spending more time with his children in the past, and this show — which he said he's "been taking s*** for" — is the perfect opportunity to do that.
According to Stallone, the series will be the "ultimate home movie," and he's promised that it will present an authentic portrait of their lives. "This is a chance where I'm going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action," Stallone noted. "What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity."
Stallone went on to say that he's put work ahead of his family in the past, describing it as a "tragic mistake which won't happen again."