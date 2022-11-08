Henry Selick Would Like People To Stop Thinking Nightmare Before Christmas Is A Tim Burton Movie

During an interview with The A.V. Club, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" director Henry Selick talked about his recently released film "Wendell & Wild," but naturally touched on his entire career up until that point. And he had some interesting things to say about his classic Christmas/Halloween hybrid debut film. According to the interview, the film didn't receive the "Tim Burton" part of the title until very close to release, and it wasn't exactly what he envisioned when he signed up.

"No, that was a little unfair because it wasn't called Tim Burton's Nightmare until three weeks before the film came out," Selick said. "And I would have been fine with that, if that's what I signed up for. But Tim was in L.A. making two features while I directed that film, and I mean, Tim is a genius—or he certainly was in his most creative years. I always thought his story was perfect, and he designed the main characters. But it was really me and my team of people who brought that to life."

Though Selick also made it clear that he enjoys collaborating with other creatives, it's apparent that the legendary animator and filmmaker wants the credit he's due. Either way, whether viewers realize Selick's involvement or not, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" remains a legendary movie and a holiday favorite for many fans — and that's got to count for something.