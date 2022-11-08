Sylvester Stallone Is Frustrated About The Amount Of CGI In Action Movies Nowadays
Outside of prolific action film stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis, there is perhaps no other actor on earth who embodies the title of "action hero" as much as Sylvester Stallone. First rising to prominence with his breakout performance as the titular character in 1976's "Rocky" (a film which he also provided the screenplay for), Stallone would go on to establish himself as a full-blown action superstar with roles in films like "First Blood" and the numerous "Rambo" sequels that followed, "Tango and Cash," " Cliffhanger," and "Demolition Man."
Stallone's dedication to the genre would become even more pronounced with the release of "The Expendables" in 2008, a film that united numerous action film stars such as Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis as members of the film's titular mercenary group. Suffice it to say, he remains to this day one of the most prolific action stars in all of Hollywood, continuing to work within the genre even at the age of 76.
As such, it should come as no surprise that Stallone has some pretty strong opinions about the action genre – considering the fact that he has built nearly his entire career within that same exact genre. In fact, Stallone actually has a pretty significant criticism of modern action movies, saying that he is frustrated by their overreliance on CGI.
Stallone dislikes the fact that action cinema is focusing so heavily on CGI
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which the actor reflected on his prolific career and spoke about his upcoming television series "Tulsa King," Sylvester Stallone was asked if he found it frustrating that action cinema has become so saturated by heavy CGI and superhero films.
"Yes, it is [frustrating]," Stallone replied. "[Great action movies are] like buying a vintage watch. Originally it was $35, and now it's $35,000. Why? Because it's handmade. It wasn't over the top. It wasn't supernatural. It was something a unique human being could achieve." Stallone went on to reference 1982's "First Blood" as an example of a true action film, going so far as to name it one of "the first action films" and praising the film's authenticity and lack of CGI.
Although there's no question that several of Stallone's later works include myriad CGI effects (including the aforementioned "The Expendables" franchise), it's clear that the iconic action star still has a deep respect for classic action cinema. It certainly seems he prefers the grounded action of something like "First Blood" as opposed to the colorful CGI blockbusters of the modern era. As such, it's easy to see why.