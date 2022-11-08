Sylvester Stallone Is Frustrated About The Amount Of CGI In Action Movies Nowadays

Outside of prolific action film stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis, there is perhaps no other actor on earth who embodies the title of "action hero" as much as Sylvester Stallone. First rising to prominence with his breakout performance as the titular character in 1976's "Rocky" (a film which he also provided the screenplay for), Stallone would go on to establish himself as a full-blown action superstar with roles in films like "First Blood" and the numerous "Rambo" sequels that followed, "Tango and Cash," " Cliffhanger," and "Demolition Man."

Stallone's dedication to the genre would become even more pronounced with the release of "The Expendables" in 2008, a film that united numerous action film stars such as Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis as members of the film's titular mercenary group. Suffice it to say, he remains to this day one of the most prolific action stars in all of Hollywood, continuing to work within the genre even at the age of 76.

As such, it should come as no surprise that Stallone has some pretty strong opinions about the action genre – considering the fact that he has built nearly his entire career within that same exact genre. In fact, Stallone actually has a pretty significant criticism of modern action movies, saying that he is frustrated by their overreliance on CGI.