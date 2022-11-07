The Devastating Death Of Alice Estes Davis

Alice Estes was a California native; she was born on March 26, 1929, in Escalon, and soon developed a penchant for capturing the beauty of women's fashion. Having moved to Los Angeles in her early childhood, she won a citywide contest with her portrait of a woman in a pink dress, and her artwork would end up on display in a local bank. At the time, she was only 5 years old, but it set her on an artistic path early. To wit, Estes ended up attending the prestigious Chouinard Art Institute on a scholarship. Then, after graduating, she worked her way to the top of the heap at the Beverly Vogue & Lingerie House, designing two lines of fashion lingerie by herself and becoming the firm's head designer.

Estes married Marc Davis, one of Disney's "Nine Old Men," in 1956. Davis had instructed Estes during her years at the Chouinard Art Institute, and they didn't run into each other again until Estes was in the middle of her own career designing lingerie for the Beverly Vogue & Lingerie House. Davis called her up one day asking for a favor — he needed someone to help him design a costume for Helene Stanley to wear for filmed test footage for Disney's upcoming "Sleeping Beauty" which would show off how the fabric of a skirt bunched. "Marc wanted to see how the skirt worked in live dance steps, and that was my first job at Disney," she explained to D23 in 2016, per the official Walt Disney Company Website. This business relationship turned into a love match that would last for 44 years until his passing at 86 years old on January 12, 2000 (per The New York Times).