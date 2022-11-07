Weird Al Speaks Out About Daniel Radcliffe's Supposed Twitter Suspension
Twitter has always been an interesting platform full of opinions, arguments between unexpected parties, and virtually every other form of social interaction you could imagine. However, it's never been nearly as interesting as it is currently, thanks in part to its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. The man best known for his involvement with the tech company Tesla as well as his Wario impression from "Saturday Night Live" has made serious waves since acquiring the social media platform for roughly $44 billion (via The Wall Street Journal), and certainly not for positive reasons.
As if the division among Twitter users over his ownership of the platform, the change to make Twitter verification a paid subscription feature, and the worrying uptick in hate speech since his takeover weren't bad enough, Elon Musk has also made headlines for Twitter's apparent rise in bans and suspensions. Not only have folks creating parody accounts been booted, but well-known celebrities like Kathy Griffin have wound up on the wrong end of the ban hammer too. Apparently, the account of "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has also suffered this fate, and it has not gone unnoticed.
Alongside his numerous fans, the man Daniel Radcliffe plays in the recently released film "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," "Weird Al" Yankovic, has also commented on his sudden Twitter suspension.
Yankovic hilariously questions Twitter's parody guidelines
On November 7, 2022, "Weird Al" Yankovic took to Twitter to comment on Daniel Radcliffe's supposed suspension from the social media giant. Yankovic — easily the most prolific parody musician to ever hold an accordion — saw the opportunity to make a joke at the expense of Twitter's new parody guidelines, which state that if one is to parody someone, it must be stated clearly on their profile. If it's not, they'll be banned. "Oh no, they suspended @danielradcliffe's Twitter account! Wasn't it obvious he was doing a PARODY???" Yankovic wrote, referring to Radcliffe's rendition of him in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" as the reason for his punishment.
Of course, the real joke here is that this isn't actually Daniel Radcliffe's account. In fact, up to this point, Radcliffe has never had a Twitter account, much less a banned one. Therefore, this is all one big elaborate prank poking fun at Twitter's rules that successfully advertises "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" simultaneously. The film debuted on November 4, 2022, and it takes parody to the next level. Not only does it tell the goofy, off-the-wall "true" story of Al Yankovic's life, but it lampoons Hollywood's many biopics about famous musicians, taking Yankovic from humble beginnings to global superstardom.
If the state of Twitter has you down worse than it normally does and you're looking for some other way to spend your time, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is currently streaming exclusively on the Roku Channel.