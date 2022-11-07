Weird Al Speaks Out About Daniel Radcliffe's Supposed Twitter Suspension

On November 7, 2022, "Weird Al" Yankovic took to Twitter to comment on Daniel Radcliffe's supposed suspension from the social media giant. Yankovic — easily the most prolific parody musician to ever hold an accordion — saw the opportunity to make a joke at the expense of Twitter's new parody guidelines, which state that if one is to parody someone, it must be stated clearly on their profile. If it's not, they'll be banned. "Oh no, they suspended @danielradcliffe's Twitter account! Wasn't it obvious he was doing a PARODY???" Yankovic wrote, referring to Radcliffe's rendition of him in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" as the reason for his punishment.

Of course, the real joke here is that this isn't actually Daniel Radcliffe's account. In fact, up to this point, Radcliffe has never had a Twitter account, much less a banned one. Therefore, this is all one big elaborate prank poking fun at Twitter's rules that successfully advertises "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" simultaneously. The film debuted on November 4, 2022, and it takes parody to the next level. Not only does it tell the goofy, off-the-wall "true" story of Al Yankovic's life, but it lampoons Hollywood's many biopics about famous musicians, taking Yankovic from humble beginnings to global superstardom.

If the state of Twitter has you down worse than it normally does and you're looking for some other way to spend your time, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is currently streaming exclusively on the Roku Channel.