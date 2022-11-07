Captain America's Scrawny Pre-Serum Body Was Almost Played By Jeremy Strong

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) had a remarkable run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the star-spangled hero Captain America. After thwarting the villainous leader of HYDRA, Red Skull (Hugo Weaving), during World War II, he wound up frozen in ice. Once thawed in 2012, he became a member of the Avengers, battling evil alongside the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). In the years that followed, he'd continue to fight for what he believed was right, wield Mjolnir, a weapon fit for a Norse god, and even stand up to the dangerous Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Of course, while Rogers would've defended the innocent to his last breath anyway, his use of the Super Soldier Serum certainly helped him become a more effective hero. Dr. Abraham Erskine's (Stanley Tucci) concoction made him stronger, quicker, and more durable, hence why he was capable of giving some of the strongest beings in the universe a run for their money. Before that, he was just a scrawny kid from Brooklyn, New York, who'd get beat up a lot by those bigger than him. More often than not, his good friend, James "Bucky" Barnes (Sebastian Stan), would have to bail him out.

To play the pre-serum Steve Rogers in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger," Chris Evans' head was digitally placed onto Leander Deeny's body. However, Evans' likeness almost went on the body of none other than Jeremy Strong.