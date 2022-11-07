Jimmy Kimmel Selected To Host The 95th Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony, which will present Oscar awards for films released in 2022, will occur on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. As usual, the event will be televised, airing live on ABC on March 12. At the ceremony, awards will be presented for different aspects of cinematic achievement, such as best picture, best director, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, best animated feature film, best visual effects, and more.

In the meantime, a months-long process of voting will occur where members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will narrow down the films that will be nominated in each category. The Oscars shortlist announcement is scheduled for December 21, 2022, and the nominations announcement is scheduled for January 24, 2023.

Throughout the years, the Oscars have typically been hosted by a celebrity. Although there was no host for the ceremony in 2019, 2020, or 2021, there were three hosts (Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes) in 2022. It turns out that the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in March 2023 will be hosted by one person again — Jimmy Kimmel.