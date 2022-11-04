Wes Bentley Names Lady Gaga As His Dream Yellowstone Guest Star

Wes Bentley has turned in a string of captivating performances ever since he first came to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s in "American Beauty" and "The Claim." The latter of these two films was a western, which the actor would return to in 2018's acclaimed, modern-day western series, "Yellowstone." Bentley plays Jamie Dutton, the second oldest offspring of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III, who serves as an attorney and has aspirations to become a politician. In a 2021 interview with Wide Open Country, the actor described his morally ambiguous character by stating, "I try not to view any characters with that kind of judgment ... That was a rule I learned at acting school, and I really believed in it so I stick with it." He concluded by saying he approaches Jamie by looking out for his best interests.

"Yellowstone" is a true ensemble show that has featured a wide range of recurring characters to fill out the vast storytelling in each and every season. There have also been quite a few guest stars since the program premiered in 2018, including Dabney Coleman, who played John Dutton Jr., Dave Annable, who appeared as Lee Dutton, and Jill Hennessy, who portrayed Senator Huntington. Given all those high-profile appearances, Bentley has just revealed that Lady Gaga would be his dream guest star on the western, which would reunite the two actors after "American Horror Story: Hotel."