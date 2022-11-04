Wes Bentley Names Lady Gaga As His Dream Yellowstone Guest Star
Wes Bentley has turned in a string of captivating performances ever since he first came to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s in "American Beauty" and "The Claim." The latter of these two films was a western, which the actor would return to in 2018's acclaimed, modern-day western series, "Yellowstone." Bentley plays Jamie Dutton, the second oldest offspring of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III, who serves as an attorney and has aspirations to become a politician. In a 2021 interview with Wide Open Country, the actor described his morally ambiguous character by stating, "I try not to view any characters with that kind of judgment ... That was a rule I learned at acting school, and I really believed in it so I stick with it." He concluded by saying he approaches Jamie by looking out for his best interests.
"Yellowstone" is a true ensemble show that has featured a wide range of recurring characters to fill out the vast storytelling in each and every season. There have also been quite a few guest stars since the program premiered in 2018, including Dabney Coleman, who played John Dutton Jr., Dave Annable, who appeared as Lee Dutton, and Jill Hennessy, who portrayed Senator Huntington. Given all those high-profile appearances, Bentley has just revealed that Lady Gaga would be his dream guest star on the western, which would reunite the two actors after "American Horror Story: Hotel."
Wes Bentley would love for Lady Gaga to appear on Yellowstone and calls her 'great'
In 2015, "American Horror Story: Hotel" premiered on FX with much fan excitement, as it marked Lady Gaga's first major role since becoming a pop music sensation in the late 2000s. Aside from featuring Gaga as The Countess, the installment also featured Wes Bentley in the role of Detective John Lowe. Although the two characters rarely crossed paths on that season of the hit horror anthology, her acting apparently left an impression on Bentley. In an interview with fellow "Yellowstone" cast members with Variety, he said that he hopes Gaga would get a guest spot on the western series, simply explaining to the outlet that "she's just great."
In an interview with Access Hollywood, Bentley provided a bit more detail about his special guest star wish when asked a similar question, and he responded, "Oh you know, it's funny because I don't know if she's a fan but she's a friend – Lady Gaga would be great to work with again. She's such a great actor, and she's amazing but I don't even know if she's a fan of our show, she's just an old friend." The actress has had a string of successful performances since her time on "American Horror Story," including an Academy Award-nominated role in 2018's "A Star Is Born" and acclaim for 2021's "House of Gucci."