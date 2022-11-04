Now That Westworld Is Over, How Do Fans Feel About The Series Finale?

The 4th season finale of "Westworld" received mixed reactions from fans, which will likely continue now that the installment is the series ender. The cancellation comes after showrunner Jonathan Nolan was asked at New York Comic Con in October 2022 (via Deadline) about his plans for a 5th season of "Westworld," to which he replied that there had always been plans for a fifth season, which would have been the series' last.

"We are still in conversations with the network," Nolan added. "We very much hope to make them." Somewhere along the way, these negotiations did not result in a deal to continue the show, which has fans left with their original Season 4 finale assessments to make sense of the entire program.

Redditor u/aaccss1992 wrote in August 2022, "It's kinda ridiculous for the show to suggest that humanity still exists as data inside a computer. Humanity was wiped out lol, whatever memories Dolores has of it is not the same thing as humanity. That's one part of the finale I'm having trouble buying — humanity is not getting a second chance. It's just a computer program." The bleak ending is now completely open to interpretation, with u/AldousKing adding, "I think the real world is f***ed. But Dolores is allowing humanity (or her memory of humanity) another chance to exist in the Sublime where she's basically a God. But she's essentially risking the Sublime to do this, since its a perfect place and humans suck."