Chicago PD Fans Are Over The Recycled Storylines For Atwater

This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 6 of "Chicago P.D."

Since its premiere in 2014, "Chicago P.D." has been a compelling and bold take on the tried-and-true American police procedural on network television. The series often explores a grittier and morally ambiguous tone with some of its characters, which harkens back to the days of "Hill Street Blues" and "NYPD Blue" in the 1980s and 1990s. But the show has always made brave moves when it comes to its storytelling, and some of these writing room decisions have not pleased fans, thanks to the polarization that many narrative threads have caused. Apart from major screenwriting decisions, there are also some instances where major characters get neglected with good material or seem to fall victim to recycled storylines repeatedly.

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) is one supporting character in the 21st District that seems to fall into this trap regularly, and according to one fan, this even includes long stretches where his character is barely visible at all. But this is becoming more and more of a noticeable trend with Atwater, especially in light of the events of Season 10, Episode 6, titled "Sympathetic Reflex." Many fans are now speaking out about how they are over the reprocessed storylines for the character as well.