Law & Order Brought Filming To A Quick Stop After A Nearby Fire Caused An Emergency

Television series in the Dick Wolf universe more often than not film on location, with "Law & Order" shows filming in New York, while the "One Chicago" universe shoots in the Windy City. Neither of the franchises has been immune to production delays due to dangerous situations near their sets. In September of this year, filming was brought to a screeching halt on "Chicago Fire" when a shooting happened right next to their set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A few months prior, in July, a "Law & Order: Organized Crime" crew member was killed when they were shot while on parking enforcement duty (per CNN). Now, another incident near a Wolf Entertainment series has come to light, and it happened during a taping of the mothership "Law & Order." After the episode aired, the production company took to Twitter to reveal what went down near the set and how they helped.