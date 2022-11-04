An Official John Wick Video Game Could Be On The Horizon
Looking at some of the most memorable movies Keanu Reeves has applied his stoic and equally iconic "Woah" face to, many of them are (and we say this with utmost enthusiasm) real-life video games. "Speed," "The Matrix" (which has had multiple game adaptations), and "John Wick" have all pretty much consisted of Reeves taking on droves of foes bent on bringing down his health bar, only for him to find upgrades and weapons to help him make it to the end of the scene for the next one to load up.
However, there's no doubt that the bullet-dispensing Boogeyman, John Wick, is a character begging to become a playable and wildly entertaining videogame property for fans to dive into. We've already been given a taste of that, albeit not quite in the way fans might want, with the action strategy game "John Wick: Hex." A game that is all lines and route planning, it is a far cry from the fast-paced gunfights and set pieces we know and love. It turns out, though, that the restart button might be getting pressed very soon following a recent bit of information coming from none other than Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer. It appears that a AAA game could be on the way for Mr. Wick.
John Wick could be getting the videogame adaptation we've all been waiting for
According to IndieWire, John Feltheimer revealed in an earnings call that execs for Lionsgate have been toying with the idea of a big video game that would see you step into the shoes of The Continental's most formidable guest. Trying to stay tight-lipped on the venture (and only doing a so-so job of it), Feltheimer let his enthusiasm get the better of him, saying, "I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of 'John Wick.'" He confirmed, "We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don't want to say anything more about that at this time."
Already three films in and with a spin-off show about the illustrious hotel Mr. Wick frequently visits on the way, the property is begging to be brought to the video game world in the right hands. What could benefit the idea is that Keanu Reeves himself has already dabbled in giant video game titles, recently appearing as Johnny Silverhand in "Cyberpunk 2077." Putting you in control of one of his most loved big-screen heroes would make for a great time. Our only request is that any time you have to restart a level, it begins with "Yeah, I'm thinking I'm back" after the "Game Over" screen instead being adorned with "Be Seeing You." Just a thought.