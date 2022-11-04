An Official John Wick Video Game Could Be On The Horizon

Looking at some of the most memorable movies Keanu Reeves has applied his stoic and equally iconic "Woah" face to, many of them are (and we say this with utmost enthusiasm) real-life video games. "Speed," "The Matrix" (which has had multiple game adaptations), and "John Wick" have all pretty much consisted of Reeves taking on droves of foes bent on bringing down his health bar, only for him to find upgrades and weapons to help him make it to the end of the scene for the next one to load up.

However, there's no doubt that the bullet-dispensing Boogeyman, John Wick, is a character begging to become a playable and wildly entertaining videogame property for fans to dive into. We've already been given a taste of that, albeit not quite in the way fans might want, with the action strategy game "John Wick: Hex." A game that is all lines and route planning, it is a far cry from the fast-paced gunfights and set pieces we know and love. It turns out, though, that the restart button might be getting pressed very soon following a recent bit of information coming from none other than Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer. It appears that a AAA game could be on the way for Mr. Wick.