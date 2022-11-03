A New Godzilla Movie From Toho Will Be Stomping Its Way To Theaters In 2023
It has arguably never been better to be a Godzilla fan, as the beloved beast of destruction continues to be a hit with fans after so many years of wreaking havoc on the big and small screens. While there are several projects surrounding the infamous kaiju in the works, the talented folks at Toho have announced they have another movie on the way.
Out of all the endeavors the Toho company has unleashed upon society, their biggest claim to fame is, without a doubt, Godzilla, for whom they have featured in over 30 titles since its initial release in 1954. Over the years, there have been many imitations of the Toho creation, but none of them quite live up to the legendary kaiju in the end. And several films with Godzilla in the mix created outside of Japan have been somewhat of a mixed bag.
The 1998 "Godzilla" movie starring Mathew Broderick and directed by Roland Emmerich didn't resonate well with fans or critics (via Rotten Tomatoes). While that American effort didn't end well, Godzilla has had a bit of a resurgence with audiences thanks to the Monsterverse, with his matchup against King Kong in 2020 grossing $470 million during the pandemic while simultaneously being available on HBO Max (via Box Office Mojo). A sequel is reported to be in the works. In addition, there is even a Godzilla TV show coming to Apple TV+ that people are most assuredly excited to see.
But out of all the exciting kaiju-related projects on the way, the one that many may be most excited about is the next Godzilla feature from Toho.
Godzilla returns to the big screen in 2023 with Toho at the helm
In honor of Godzilla Day, which lands on the third of November, Toho announced they have another movie in the works set to release on November 3, 2023. Next year's Godzilla Day and the 69th anniversary of the franchise will further be celebrated with the debut of Toho's 33rd Godzilla movie. The announcement came via the Godzilla Twitter account in a tweet featuring a teaser poster for the upcoming kaiju motion picture. Besides the premiere date, there isn't much else known about the entire affair, but if it's anything like Toho's 2016 flick "Shin Godzilla," audiences are in for a real treat.
"Shin Godzilla," or "Godzilla Resurgence" as it was called in the United States, made its presence known when it came out in 2016 and proved the city-destroying monster was still a cinematic powerhouse on a worldwide scale. "Shin Godzilla" outperformed all other films to win the opening weekend in Japan and, in the process, took in a larger box office return than the 2014 "Godzilla" movie did during its opening weekend (via Variety). According to The Hollywood Reporter, it ended up being the biggest live-action film of the year in Japan. In addition, Toho's 30th Godzilla feature is not only Certified Fresh but is also one of the highest-rated Godzilla movies according to Rotten Tomatoes.
Luckily, fans have an entire year to check out "Shin Godzilla" or any of the other Godzilla titles out there for the first time or relive all of their favorites again to hold them over until Toho's new movie releases on November 3rd, 2023.