A New Godzilla Movie From Toho Will Be Stomping Its Way To Theaters In 2023

It has arguably never been better to be a Godzilla fan, as the beloved beast of destruction continues to be a hit with fans after so many years of wreaking havoc on the big and small screens. While there are several projects surrounding the infamous kaiju in the works, the talented folks at Toho have announced they have another movie on the way.

Out of all the endeavors the Toho company has unleashed upon society, their biggest claim to fame is, without a doubt, Godzilla, for whom they have featured in over 30 titles since its initial release in 1954. Over the years, there have been many imitations of the Toho creation, but none of them quite live up to the legendary kaiju in the end. And several films with Godzilla in the mix created outside of Japan have been somewhat of a mixed bag.

The 1998 "Godzilla" movie starring Mathew Broderick and directed by Roland Emmerich didn't resonate well with fans or critics (via Rotten Tomatoes). While that American effort didn't end well, Godzilla has had a bit of a resurgence with audiences thanks to the Monsterverse, with his matchup against King Kong in 2020 grossing $470 million during the pandemic while simultaneously being available on HBO Max (via Box Office Mojo). A sequel is reported to be in the works. In addition, there is even a Godzilla TV show coming to Apple TV+ that people are most assuredly excited to see.

But out of all the exciting kaiju-related projects on the way, the one that many may be most excited about is the next Godzilla feature from Toho.