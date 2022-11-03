E.T.'s Original Elliott Actor Was Not A Fan Of The Comedic Expressions In The Movie's Re-Release

Out of all of Steven Spielberg's flops and blockbusters, there is no denying that "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" ranks high in terms of critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes) and box office return (via Box Office mojo). The sci-fi film released in 1982 continued to garner attention years after it debuted with an extended version of the motion picture released 20 years later that not many like, including the actor who played Elliot in the movie.

While many revered the version of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" that was first released, Steven Spielberg always felt that he had some unfinished business with the feature, and it was decided in honor of its 20th anniversary, that the infamous auteur would utilize the technology he did have at his disposal when the film was made in the early '80s. CGI from the talented folks at Industrial Light and Magic allowed for alternate versions of scenes showcasing more movement with the titular alien-like when he is running at the beginning and a brand new scene not featured in the original of E.T. getting a bath. Several other changes were also made, like removing the guns from the officer's hands before Elliot and his friends flew away on their bikes. The weapons were switched with walkie-talkies. The new take was also injected with much more comedy than the previous iteration.

Unfortunately, the fresh new look and humorous additions added two decades later didn't fly with everyone, including actor Henry Thomas, who starred as Elliot in "E.T. The Extraterrestrial."