The Crow Reboot Has Reportedly Already Finished Production

Almost three decades have passed since the premiere of "The Crow," a 1994 adaptation of James O'Barr's graphic novel of the same name. But there's no denying that the film's gothic aesthetics, the late Brandon Lee's captivating performance, and an amazing soundtrack helped bolster "The Crow" as a massive influencer within pop culture. No one could deny its reach, which draped everywhere from fashion to even the world of pro wrestling. The '90s film also sparked a franchise that included several sequels, video games, and TV series. Unfortunately, none of the media that followed could quite manage to live up to the original film.

Now it looks like the latest planned route for the franchise is to start over. Earlier this year, it was reported that a reboot of "The Crow" was finally underway with Bill Skarsgård attached to star as Eric Draven. In addition, the film also features FKA Twigs and Danny Huston, with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders sitting behind the camera. Filming began in the Spring of 2022, but there's been no official word on progress. However, news on some of the film's financial backers may have revealed that "The Crow" reboot has already finished production.