The Winchesters Episode 4 Has Fans Divided Over John Winchester's Legacy

The following article contains spoilers for "The Winchesters" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Masters of War"

There is much difficulty to be had in writing a prequel series. One has developed characterizations to deal with from the previous film or program and these building blocks have to be followed to properly result in the fully-formed character that fans know from the original. In that regard, "The Winchesters" definitely has to deal with a lot of baggage left over from "Supernatural." One of the biggest pieces is the character of John Winchester.

In "Supernatural," John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is a hard-bitten father to Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki). He pushes his kids into the hunting business and into danger to help get revenge on the demon who claimed the life of his wife, Mary (Samantha Smith). But the John we meet in the prequel series "The Winchesters" (played there by Drake Rodgers) knows nothing of his future; he's a young kid who just survived Vietnam and has been thrown into the deep end that is monster hunting without previous experience. The familial legacy he's about to sew is unknown to him.

This switch from semi-antagonist to protagonist is one that has, to a degree, bugged a certain number of "Supernatural" fans, some of whom blame John for the travails the Winchester boys go through. In "Masters of War," we learn more about the abuse that John experienced during his own childhood, and how it affects him as a hunter. It is a revelation that has left fans of the show divided.