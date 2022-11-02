Steven Spielberg's Insightful POV As A Teenager Helped Inspire The Fabelmans

There is no denying that Steven Spielberg knows what he is doing when he makes movies. The successful filmmaker has won several Academy Awards (via YouTube) and is a recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award, proving he has had a very rewarding career. But Spielberg's path to greatness started from a young age, and he knew one day he would need to craft his intriguing origin story into a motion picture that would eventually become "The Fablemens."

"E.T. The Extraterrestrial," "Saving Private Ryan," "Jaws," and "Jurassic Park" are some of the excellent Spielberg movies that fans continue to enjoy years after they are released. While the infamous auteur has had several blockbuster hits and terrible flops throughout his illustrious run, many of his works are top-rated on IMDB, and he has several titles among the coveted list of highest-grossing titles of all-time (via Box Office Mojo). The filmmaker was also voted greatest director of all time by readers of Empire magazine (via BBC News), and according to Forbes, Spielberg's efforts have attained him an impressive net worth of $4 billion. Spielberg is undeniably a powerhouse, but before joining the three-comma club, he would have to decide to start the journey. That film-to-riches story is loosely unveiled to audiences in "The Fablemans," and it appears the prolific director knew what he saw through the lens when he was a teen was destined for the silver screen.