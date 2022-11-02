Cate Blanchett Will Reprise The Role Of Hela In What If...? Season 2

It looks like Marvel Studios is diving deep into the world of animation. Their first foray into the industry, "What If...?," nabbed the studio three Primetime Creative Arts Emmy nominations, so it's no surprise they want to continue exploring what the media could hold.

"What If...?" introduced The Watcher to the MCU, voiced by Jeffrey Wright. It allowed Marvel Studios to dive deep into multiversal stories of popular characters, exploring variants and further expanding the Multiverse Saga. It also opens the door for different versions of characters to make the jump from animation to live-action, like Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter.

Following the success of "What If...?" Season 1, Marvel Studios announced an entire lineup of upcoming animation projects at San Diego Comic-Con, including "X-Men '97," "Spider-Man: Freshman Year," "Marvel Zombies," and "What If...?" Season 2. Many of their animation shows take after "What If...?" and feature the return of numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, reprising their live-action roles. Season 1 saw Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston return in animated form. Marvel Studios even managed to get legendary actors Kurt Russell and Samuel L. Jackson to lend their voices to their animated counterparts.

While Marvel Studios Animation hasn't revealed much about "What If...?" Season 2, we know they will continue to bring in Hollywood A-listers to reprise their MCU characters.