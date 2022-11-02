Danny Boyle Teases That 28 Months Later Is Still Very Possible

The term "classic" gets thrown around far too often, but 2002's "28 Days Later" fits the bill. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's post-apocalyptic horror has made a bona fide cultural impact. The film has been credited for reinvigorating the zombie subgenre at a time when filmmakers seemed content to leave the undead in their graves, leading to a resurgence in movies of this ilk that exists to this day.

Of course, "28 Days Later" isn't a typical zombie movie. While its success spawned a wave of movies that adopted more traditional George A. Romero-esque zombie tropes, "28 Days Later" stands out for its unique approach. For a start, the zombies are basically humans who have fallen victim to a contagious virus that turns them into raging, vicious killers. They're also able to sprint, which marked a departure from horror's more traditional slow-moving zombies at the time. The film also turned its lead actor, Cillian Murphy, into a global star — and he's spoiled us with many great performances since then.

A sequel, "28 Weeks Later," was released five years later, which did well financially (via Box Office Mojo) and earned generally favorable reviews (per Rotten Tomatoes). A third movie, titled "28 Months Later," has been discussed since then, but what are the chances of it ever actually happening?