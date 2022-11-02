The Pack - What We Know So Far

Any actor in Hollywood who is lucky enough to make it big in the industry and live comfortably off their earnings has the option to step out of their comfort zone and try new things. Just look at what happened with Leonardo DiCaprio: he went from being typecast as a pretty boy heartthrob in the '90s to eventually partnering up with Martin Scorsese once he had the financial freedom to be more selective with his roles. And it looks like Alexander Skarsgård is about to follow a similar path.

The successful Swedish actor is currently on board to star in and direct an upcoming 30West film called "The Pack." But he's not alone. A producer and writer have already been chosen (more on that in a minute), and they recently released exciting casting news about who will co-star with Skarsgård while he's doing double duty both in front of and behind the camera.

Here's what we know about "The Pack" so far.