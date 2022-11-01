Johnny Knoxville, Eric André, And Gabourey Sidibe Will Get Up To Hijinks On ABC Series The Prank Panel

Prank shows may seem like a niche genre, but they're in the DNA of television as we know it. "Candid Camera" first premiered in 1948, providing a framework for on-screen practical jokes and reality television more broadly. When reality TV underwent a boom time in the early aughts, prank series were a notable feature, with "Punk'd," "Crank Yankers," and, of course, "Jackass" leading the pack.

The genre has attracted a diverse bunch. Johnny Knoxville, the jester king and "Jackass" honcho himself, has parlayed his knack for gags and imperviousness to bulls into a film career. Eric André brought a chaotic edge to his brand of pranks, both in Adult Swim's "The Eric Andre Show" and his 2021 movie "Bad Trip." And even with her dramatic acting credentials, Gabourey Sidibe was drawn to the siren song of pranking, as best exemplified by her besting Jimmy Kimmel on his wedding day. Now, these three intrepid pranksters are joining forces to bring a new series to television.