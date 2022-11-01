Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Jackass Fans' Favorite Cast Member

Although the iconic and injury-prone stunt team known as "Jackass" underwent some major personnel changes for 2022's "Jackass: Forever," the group has still remained roughly the same ever since the original "Jackass" series premiered back in 2000. Longtime fans of the franchise will know that "Jackass" was first conceptualized by series frontman Johnny Knoxville, who recorded a video testing self-defense equipment on himself that was published in the skateboarding magazine "Big Brother" — a publication which was edited by future "Jackass" director Jeff Tremaine (via Maxim).

Other contributors to "Big Brother" around this time included "Jackass" icons like Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, and Dave England. Later, Tremaine would recruit other amateur stuntmen like Steve-O, Bam Margera, and Ryan Dunn (the latter two being members of the stunt group CKY) while Dave England brought in his friend Ehren Mchehey, and Knoxville would round out the cast by adding comedy writer Preston Lacy to the team.

Thus, the stunt team known as "Jackass" was born, and there's no question that this original cast remains a beloved and enduring aspect of the "Jackass" franchise to this very day. In fact, Looper recently polled "Jackass" fans to uncover which member of this original cast remains their favorite after all this time — and their answer should honestly come as no surprise to longtime fans of the series.