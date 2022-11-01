Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Jackass Fans' Favorite Cast Member
Although the iconic and injury-prone stunt team known as "Jackass" underwent some major personnel changes for 2022's "Jackass: Forever," the group has still remained roughly the same ever since the original "Jackass" series premiered back in 2000. Longtime fans of the franchise will know that "Jackass" was first conceptualized by series frontman Johnny Knoxville, who recorded a video testing self-defense equipment on himself that was published in the skateboarding magazine "Big Brother" — a publication which was edited by future "Jackass" director Jeff Tremaine (via Maxim).
Other contributors to "Big Brother" around this time included "Jackass" icons like Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, and Dave England. Later, Tremaine would recruit other amateur stuntmen like Steve-O, Bam Margera, and Ryan Dunn (the latter two being members of the stunt group CKY) while Dave England brought in his friend Ehren Mchehey, and Knoxville would round out the cast by adding comedy writer Preston Lacy to the team.
Thus, the stunt team known as "Jackass" was born, and there's no question that this original cast remains a beloved and enduring aspect of the "Jackass" franchise to this very day. In fact, Looper recently polled "Jackass" fans to uncover which member of this original cast remains their favorite after all this time — and their answer should honestly come as no surprise to longtime fans of the series.
Johnny Knoxville is the clear fan-favorite among the Jackass cast
A recent survey from Looper asked 608 "Jackass" fans to name their favorite cast member within the long-running comedy franchise — with "Jackass" frontman Johnny Knoxville emerging as the clear and undisputed winner.
Indeed, Knoxville earned an impressive 32.89% of the vote, while fellow "Jackass" icon Steve-O came in second place at just 25.82% of the vote. Third place went to Jason "Wee Man" Acuña with 17.27% of the vote, while Bam Margera ended up in fourth with 9.54%. Chris Pontius and Ryan Dunn closed out this list, tying for fifth with 7.24% of the vote. It's easy to see why Knoxville has earned the title of favorite "Jackass" cast member — considering the fact that he frequently participates in some of the most iconic (and dangerous) stunts within the franchise and was the impetus behind the creation of "Jackass" itself.
On top of that, Knoxville has served as the de-facto host of the series since its earliest days on MTV, with his classic line "Hi, I'm Johnny Knoxville and welcome to 'Jackass'" serving as an iconic tagline in each and every "Jackass" film to-date. Although there are a plethora of hilarious and eccentric cast members who have contributed to the "Jackass" franchise over the years, this survey makes it clear series lead Johnny Knoxville is still the most beloved cast member of them all.