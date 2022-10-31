The Devastating Death Of Tim Roth's Son, Cormac
Cormac Roth, the son of English actor and Marvel star Tim Roth, has passed away aged 25 following a battle with germ cell cancer. The news was confirmed by his family on Monday, October 31, 2022, according to Variety.
"[Cormac] was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness," the official statement read. "As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a musician who was known for playing guitar, composing, and producing. He also provided the soundtrack for a movie that's currently available to stream on certain platforms.
Cormac Roth provided music for the sci-fi movie New Order
Cormac Roth's career was just getting started, which makes his passing all the more heartbreaking. Per Spotify, the talented musician released the 2018 album "Python," as well as an EP titled "Cormac" that same year.
Outside of recording his own albums, he provided original music for the movie "New Order," a dystopian sci-fi thriller about a wedding that turns into a vicious class struggle (per IMDb). As noted by JustWatch, the film is available to stream on Hulu and purchase through Apple iTunes for viewers in the United States. Elsewhere, the movie is available to watch on Kanopy.
Roth was also known for his Instagram posts, many of which saw him showcase his musical ability. Per The Guardian, he shared his last video on the social media platform back in August of this year, in which he thanked his fans for their support before sharing a heartbreaking message. "You don't always get to choose your destiny," he said. "You don't always get to choose your future."