The Devastating Death Of Tim Roth's Son, Cormac

Cormac Roth, the son of English actor and Marvel star Tim Roth, has passed away aged 25 following a battle with germ cell cancer. The news was confirmed by his family on Monday, October 31, 2022, according to Variety.

"[Cormac] was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness," the official statement read. "As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a musician who was known for playing guitar, composing, and producing. He also provided the soundtrack for a movie that's currently available to stream on certain platforms.