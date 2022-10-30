Ryan Murphy Is Glad Dahmer Took So Long To Make

Toward the end of September, most TV channels and streaming services were revving up for the season by releasing fun, lighthearted Halloween-themed movies, and specials, while others were releasing horror movies. It's all meant for fun because most of these movies are fictional. Netflix, however, decided to take a different approach by unleashing "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan with Evan Peters playing the titular character, the 10-episode limited series retells the events behind serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's murders, the investigation into apprehending him, the subsequent trial, and his eventual sentencing.

However, it was not without its controversies (per Time). Rita Isbell, whose brother Errol Lindsey was one of Dahmer's victims, spoke with Insider regarding the series. At Dahmer's 1992 sentencing, an enraged Isbell gave an emotion-driven victim impact statement. The series reenacted this statement without discussing it with Isbell first.

Upon watching it, Isbell admitted that it was difficult because she was forced to relive all those emotions. "When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself," she intimated. "If I didn't know any better, I would've thought it was me. Her hair [DaShawn Barnes] was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That's why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then."

With such a sensitive subject matter, it's difficult to tell a story like this with proper respect and knowledge of real-life events. Speaking at a recent press junket, Ryan Murphy confirmed that the series took several years to make, which he was thankful for because of the time needed to research the story and convey the right message.